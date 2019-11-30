Centre rolls out enrollment week for pension schemes

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Kamareddy: The Centre launched enrollment week for Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandan Pension Yojana from November 30 to December 6 to enroll workers, traders and self-employees in the unorganised sector, Union Employment and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Saturday.

Gangwar interacted with Collectors through web-casting on Pradhan Mantri Shram Yojana Mandan Pension and National Pension Schemes. Kamareddy Joint Collector Yadi Reddy participated in the awareness programme. The minister said in the unorganised sector a huge number of rickshaw pullers, small businessmen and household workers were getting employment, but had no pension. They were eligible to get pension through Pradhan Mantri

Mandan Yojana and NPS. In the business sector, those with an annual income below Rs 1.5 crore and who are self-employed were eligible for these pension schemes.

The Minister said under the PM pension scheme, people in the age group of 18 to 40 were eligible and they should contribute between Rs 50 to Rs 200 a month to their account. The Centre would also add the same amount. After 60 years, they would get Rs 3,000 pension every month. Eligible persons should approach common service centres at villages and mandal headquarters, and submit their bank accounts, Aadhaar documents to get a pension account.

DRDA PD Chandramohan Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Labour Prabhudas, ZP CEO Kantamma, LIC and EPFO managers and various department officials participated in the meeting.

