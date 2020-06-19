Centre sanctions Rs 82.7 cr for Mission Bhagiratha

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Centre approved the action plan of the State government for supply of drinking water to rural habitations under Jal Jeevan Mission and sanctioned Rs 82.7 crore as first installment for 2020-21.

The State government will spend the funds to supply drinking water to every household under its prestigious Mission Bhagiratha.

In a release, Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief Krupakar Reddy said about 54.37 lakh households were receiving drinking water in rural areas of the State under Mission Bhagiratha. Of these, details pertaining to 35.86 lakh beneficiaries have been sent to Jal Jeevan Mission.

