Centre supplied sufficient urea to Telangana: Laxman

Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: BJP State unit president Dr Laxman said on Wednesday that though the Centre had given allocation of adequate stocks of urea, it did not reach the farmers on time because the State did not have sufficient godown space.

Talking to mediapersons in New Delhi, the BJP leader said that the State was trying to blame the Centre for the shortage of urea. He said that he had taken up the urea shortage issue being faced by the farming community in the State with D V Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers. Quoting the Union Minister, Laxman said the State had sought one lakh tonnes of urea for September month. But the Centre had allocated one lakh tonnes of urea additionally. Some 7.45 lakh tonnes of the fertiliser is available to be supplied in the State, he added.