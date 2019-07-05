Centre takes a cue from Telangna’s Mission Bhagiratha

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The promise of “Har Ghar Jal” by 2024 under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget has its inspiration from Mission Bhagiratha, one of the flagship programmes of the K Chandrashekhar Rao government in Telangana.

While people in more than half the Indian States are facing acute water scarcity, Telangana is the only State which successfully weathered the harsh condition without any sign of water scarcity in any of its 31 districts, including the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, during 2019 summer.

The Finance Minister’s announcement was received with huge applause from members in Lok Sabha since water scarcity is a major issue in the country, covering almost all States. Though Telangana had experienced appalling conditions in the past, its strategies to address water-related issues have paid rich dividends.

The failure of successive governments in meeting the water needs of Telangana in the undivided State was one of the key issues that triggered the Statehood movement. Mission Bhagiratha brought about a marked improvement in drinking water supply, reaching out to almost every household in 32 of the 33 districts in the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was impressed with the initiative while laying the foundation stone for the project at Gajwel on August 7, 2016. He also made a special mention of Mission Bhagiratha in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on May 22, 2016.

This project received encomium not only from Prime Minister but also from other Union Ministers, Niti Aayog, the 15th Finance Commission and other States such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

A team of engineers led by a senior IAS officer from UP is presently on a tour of the districts in the State to study the scheme so as to replicate it in their State. This Telangana model of tapped water supply is being emulated in Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Mission Bhagiratha is a massive project implemented with an outlay of Rs 45,028 crore to cover 2.72 crore people and 65.29 lakh households.

The project, which comprises 26 segments, supplies water to 62,01,552 habitations through a pipeline network that stretches to a total of 1.697 lakh km, and it includes 19 intake structures, 549 overhead balancing reservoirs, 550 ground-level balancing reservoirs and sumps, 35,573 village overhead service reservoirs and 153 water treatment plants. It also supplies10 tmc for industrial needs.

It provides 100 litres per capita per day (LPCD) treated and piped water to every household in rural areas, 135 LPCD in municipalities and 150 LPCD in municipal corporations.

HUDCO presented awards thrice to the State government for the best outstanding contribution in the infrastructure sector through innovative initiatives.

