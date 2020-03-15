Centre taking all steps to curtail Covid-19: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre was taking all necessary steps to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus and was in constant touch with the States in that regard. Talking to media here on Sunday, he said that the Centre also had directed all the para military forces manning the borders such as CRPF, ITBP and BSF to keep quarantine centres ready to keep persons with symptoms of infection.

Kishan Reddy also said that the Centre had decided to exempt companies that manufacture drugs that would alleviate Covid-19 symptoms, from taxes. “The Centre is expected to make few crucial announcement on coronavirus, on Monday after discussing the issue in the Parliament,” he added.

Through his Twitter handle, he also attached a list of State wise helpline numbers with a message. “The @narendramodi government is taking all necessary measures to reduce the impact of #COVID-19 in India. Here’s the list of Helpline numbers for all States and Union Territories, please save and share. #HelpUsToHelpYou”

