Centre tells States to focus on non-COVID patients also

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has urged States to ensure there is maintenance of non-Covid essential services like maternal, new born and child care, dialysis, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and ensuring availability of voluntary blood donation.

As part of these efforts, the Ministry has prepared and shared comprehensive note to enable States deliver essential health services during COVID-19 outbreak. The comprehensive plan covers important aspects of health systems preparedness including reorganisation of service delivery, human resources, supply of medicines and diagnostics, programme management etc.

‘Analysis from 2014-15 Ebola outbreak suggests that the increased number of deaths caused by measles, malaria, HIV/ADS and TB attributable to health system failures exceeded deaths from Ebola. Therefore, particular attention needs to be paid to the delivery of essential health care for specific population sub-groups, while ensuring the safety of health care workers,’ Secretary, MOHFW, Preeti Sudan in a letter to all the State Principal Secretaries said.

Essential services for all areas including maternal, new born and child health, prevention and management of communicable diseases, treatment for chronic diseases to avoid complications and addressing emergencies, should be taken-up, the letter said.

