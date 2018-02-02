Centre to buy 96,000 tons of groundnuts from Telangana

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The Centre had given its commitment to purchase 96,000 tons of groundnuts from the Telangana State under the price support scheme. The Department of Marketing on Thursday received a communication to this effect from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The Minister for Irrigation and Marketing T Harish Rao wrote to the Centre on January 8 last seeking steps for purchase of groundnut in a big way. The crop was raised in over 1.28 lakh hectares and the output was projected to be over 2.40 lakh ton.

Responding to the letter, the Centre has assured the State of procuring 96,000 tons. Accordingly, the MDs of NAFED, SFAC and FCI were directed to implement the price support scheme for procurement of groundnut in the State during Yasangi.