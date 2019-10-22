Centre to set up tech, extension centres in Telangana

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: The Central government will be setting up technology centres and extension centres to initiate skill development programmes and to provide job opportunities to youth in artificial intelligence, robotics and other emerging technologies. The project will cost Rs 300 crore in all.

The District Collectors concerned have been directed to identify necessary land for establishing a technology centre in Warangal city and another extension centre in Karimnagar town. Officials were also asked to make arrangements for setting up extension centres in Sangareddy and Khammam districts.

In a meeting with officials from the Industries Department of the Central and the State governments here on Monday, Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said as an MP from Karimnagar constituency, he had made efforts to get an extension centre for Karimnagar, which has now realised. He thanked the Central government in this regard.

