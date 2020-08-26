Centre urged to increase judges strength in Telangana HC

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy requested his Cabinet colleague and Union Minister of Law Ravi Shankar Prasad to increase the sanctioned number of judges from the existing 24 to 42 in the Telangana High Court. He also informed that there were only 14 judges, including the Chief Justice of the High Court appointed and functioning, as against the sanctioned posts of 24.

In a letter to the Union Law Minister on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy said Telangana State High Court was sanctioned with 24 judges after the State formation in 2014. However, only 14 judges out of the total sanctioned number of 24 judges were appointed and functioning including the Chief Justice in the High Court. he said owing to the increasing number of fresh cases being filed, there is corresponding increase in the pendency of cases in the High Court.

“The number pending cases is immense. Considering the rate of filing of fresh cases, the number of sanctioned number of 24 judges would not suffice to clear the pending cases adding on further burden to the judicial system and also to the litigating public thereby leading to undue delay in disposal of cases and further addition of cases leading to spiral of pendency. This will have a huge impact on the justice delivery system leading to clogging of cases thereby causing hinderance in the deliverance of timely justice to people,” the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs stated.

Further, Kishan Reddy informed that the High Court as on date, has more than sufficient infrastructure to accommodate 46 to 48 Justices. Since the sanctioned number of judges in the High Court is not sufficient to clear the pending cases, he urged the Union Law Minister to increase the sanctioned number of judges from the existing number of 24 to 42.

