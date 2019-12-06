Centre urged to retain ‘crew depot’ in Dornakal

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Tribal Welfare and Dornakal MLA Sathyavathi Rathod urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal him to strengthen the Crew Depot of South Central Railway at Dornakal junction which was shifted back from Vijayawada. She alleged that the depot was shifted to Vijayawada in 2007 through unethical means.

Giving details in a representation submitted to Goyal in New Delhi on Thursday, she said the depot, which was almost a century old, was shifted to Vijayawada and after 12 years, the Railway noticed the failure of the Vijayawada depot and returned it to Dornakal. She said that a vicious campaign was launched recently by a few henchmen despite the fact that Dornakal was strategically located to operate areas such as Dornakal – Bellampally, Ramagundam- Dornakal to Bhadrachalam, Manuguru- Dornakal to Kondapally and Vijayawada and can also take up Motumari up to Vishnupuram.

She also pointed out that crew depot in Dornakal can reduce hours of working as well as overtime. “We can reduce physical fatigue and in turn we can avoid accidents. The crew can reach their destinations within 12 hours,” she said.

“But the Vijayawada depot is trying to stop the re-opening of Dornakal depot by lobbying, stating that there are no facilities in Dornakal, when in fact, Dornakal has medical facilities as well as facilities for children” Rathod said.

She requested the Union Minister to intervene in the matter and issue necessary orders to the concerned for retention and further strengthening of the crew depot at Dornakal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter