Centre urges IICT to promote industry-academia partnership

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: The city-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) is all set to play an important role in establishing Centres of Excellence in bulk-drug research in three National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) institutes in India.

Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr PD Vaghela, during 77th Foundation Day celebrations of IICT on Wednesday, urged the chemical research institute to champion industry-academia partnership.

Vaghela appreciated IICT and Cipla collaboration on Covid-19 drug Favipiravir, which will be available at much lower cost. “The need of the hour is to reduce dependence on imports of critical chemicals. We expect IICT to take a significant role in making India self-reliant in the pharmaceutical sector,” he said.

Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director General, CSIR, assured Dr Vaghela that CSIR will extend all possible collaboration in making India an Atmanirbhar Bharat by actively participating in R&D in the pharma sector and building industry-academia relationships.

IICT Director Dr S Chandrasekhar said the repurposing of Favipiravir was the beginning and the institute is working to deliver solutions for betterment of the society.

Founder of VIMTA Labs, Dr SP Vasireddi, Senior scientist Prof Arun Kumar were among many scientists who participated in the virtual meet held to celebrate Foundation Day of IICT.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .