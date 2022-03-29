Centre will not oppose if Telangana increases reservations for STs: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday made it clear that the Centre would not intervene and oppose if the State government brought an order to increase reservations for STs.

Interacting with mediapersons here, he said the States have the right to increase reservations and the State governments in Manipur and Mizoram are implementing them. The State government has forwarded the reservations resolution, which was adopted in violation of norms, he said.

Reiterating that the Centre would purchase every grain from farmers, he advised the State government to speak to rice millers on the boiled rice issue. “We are ready to spend Rs.35,000 crore for purchasing paddy from farmers. But the State government should take responsibility for the broken rice issue,” he said.

Kishan Reddy clarified that the Centre did not mandate installation of meters to electrical motors in agricultural lands. “If ruling party leaders have any valid documents they can forward them to us,” he said.

Referring to allegations that the Centre did not sanction medical colleges for Telangana, he said the State government failed to send proposals in a proper manner.

