Centre’s aid likely for three medical colleges in Telangana

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: The State government was preparing the ground for the launch of seven medical colleges and two regional cancer centres in the months to come, said Health Minister Etela Rajender, adding that the Ministry of Health, Medical and Family Welfare had expressed its willingness to provide financial aid to at least three new medical colleges.

Rajender, who met Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday, said the State government had sought Centre’s help for setting up new medical colleges in the State and regional cancer centres. “The Union Minister has promised support for at least two to three new medical colleges, and a Detailed Planning Project Report will be sent in coming months,” he said.

The State government has plans to establish medical colleges in Khammam, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Mancherial, Bhadrachalam, Bhupalpally and Tandur or Vikarabad, while regional cancer centres with state-of-the-art facilities and trained manpower will come up in Adilabad and Warangal.

“We urged Dr Harsh Vardhan to support in starting two super-speciality blocks at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital. The State is spending close to Rs 1,200 crore every year towards healthcare, and there is a need for the Centre also to chip in,” he said.

The health authorities also have plans to launch 11 trauma centres along national highways in the State. “Telangana has been in the forefront in adopting and implementing the best and innovative practices in the healthcare sector and such States must be encouraged,” he said.

Rajender said the Centre was keen on implementing Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme in Telangana and added, “I have again stressed that the current Aarogyasri scheme in the State is far more superior and evolved than Ayushman Bharat. We are covering close to 80 lakh families under Aarogyasri which will be only 20 lakh under Ayushman Bharat.”

