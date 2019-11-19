Centre’s aid sought for super-specialty blocks in Telangana

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The State government yet again took up its pending issues pertaining to healthcare with the Centre and sought funds for upgradation of district hospitals, besides new buildings and equipment. Health Minister Etela Rajender gave a representation pertaining to the State’s requirements to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in New Delhi on Monday and requested for urgent action in this regard.

In his representation, Rajender sought the Central government assistance for construction of new super-specialty blocks under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) in various government hospitals. He also sought upgradation of the existing district hospitals into medical colleges in a few districts and also sought funds for upgradation of local government hospitals into district hospitals in newly formed districts. He reminded that though there was an assurance from the Union Minister in this regard for nine districts, there had been no concrete action.

Further, the Health Minister also requested for establishment of new Mother Child Health centres, new ICUs (Intensive Care Units), and new dialysis centres. He also urged the Union Minister to expedite measures for setting up trauma care centres on national highways which had been pending with the Centre for a long time.

Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha accompanied the Health Minister.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter