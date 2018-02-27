Centre’s attitude causing unrest: Naidu

By | Published: 12:56 am

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the non-fulfilment of commitments made to the State by the Centre was causing unrest among people. He stated this during the ongoing CII Partnership Summit here.

Naidu, who focused on signing memoranda of understanding (MoU) during the first two days of the Summit to attract investment to the State, opened up on the last day to vent out his feelings on the key issue amid straining of ties with the Centre. Sharing the dais with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at a session, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president targeted his ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“What they committed, they are not giving, causing unrest among people,” said Naidu, whose party is a partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

TDP stalled proceedings during the Budget session to protest the raw deal meted out to the State in the Union Budget 2018-19. Naidu said injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh while dividing it to carve out Telangana in 2014. He recalled the problems he had to face in making a beginning from the scratch. He said he was working hard to develop the State as an innovation valley and using technology to solve people’s problems.

The Chief Minister said people had more expectations from him. Naidu had long been demanding with the Centre to fulfil all commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014. He is seeking liberal financial assistance and handholding by the Centre.

Over the last few weeks, Naidu hinted that his patience was growing thin.