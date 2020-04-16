Centre’s guidelines undermine States’ efforts to check pandemic

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The guidelines issued by the Union government on Wednesday come as a shocker on various counts, and completely undermine all the efforts that have gone in to check the spread of Coronavirus in the country so far.

Not only does it make a mockery of the lockdown norms but also holds out little to State governments that have been faithfully been implementing the clampdown even at the cost of their respective economies.

The guidelines virtually open up many sectors from April 20, from industries operating in areas outside corporation limits (most industries operate in areas beyond urban areas) to roadside dhabas, from e-commerce companies to self-employed persons in service sectors like electricians, plumbers and carpenters, and IT and ITeS companies with deployment up to 50 per cent. At a time when there is no indication of the spread of the virus slowing down, leave alone “flattening the curve,” the Central government’s move is being questioned.

Complete reversal

Sources said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been consistently saying that the only weapon available to counter the virus was lockdown, may opt for stricter implementation of the lockdown norms in the State since only that would benefit the people, and protect them, in the longer run. Either ways, it will depend on the number of positive cases reported till April 20.

The Centre, by merely stating that States and Union Territories should ensure social distancing and take other measures while easing the lockdown norms, has literally made grounds to pass the buck on to the States should its experiment of opening up the economy fall flat. Going by the guidelines, there would virtually be no lockdown from April 20 since most of the workforce would be out of their homes.

Serious threat

The Centre as it is bungled big time on its response time to the virus outbreak in the country. When Kerala, the first State to be hit by the virus, announced a lockdown, the Centre should have taken a cue from that, moved in and doubled its efforts to check the spread of the virus. The nationwide lockdown should have been announced much earlier based on the Kerala experience than March 24, by which time the virus had taken a firm grip in several corners of the country.

Chandrashekhar Rao, recognizing the serious threat posed by the virus, announced a lockdown in Telangana before the Centre did, and has been in the forefront in supporting the Union government in all its efforts to contain its spread. The Chief Minister, sources said, was amazed by the Union government’s move since it may lead to a chaotic and far more serious situation in the near future if the guidelines are implemented.

The Centre apparently is oblivious to the critical situation in developed countries that are far better placed than India in terms of healthcare, and their systems are crumbling to the attack by Coronavirus.

Shocking silence

The Centre was completely silent on some of the key issues raised by the State, particularly in areas of financial and fiscal management, assistance package from the Centre in the face of plummeting State resources and revenue generation and the likes. Countries like Japan, China and the US have come up with financial packages that would help the country as a whole to fight the threat posed to their economies by the virus-induced lockdowns.

Telangana had requested the Centre for enhancement of FRBM limit from 3 per cent to 5 per cent, deferred repayment of loans and implementation of QE using ‘Helicopter’ money. The Centre, however, has not responded to any of the State’s suggestions.

