Centre’s new Farm Bills against farmers’ interest: Gutha

Speaking at a media conference at his camp office here, Sukender Reddy said that 86 per cent of small and marginal farmers would face losses due to the Centre’s farm bills

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday said the newly passed three farm Bills were detrimental to the interests of farmers in the country.

Speaking at a media conference at his camp office here, Sukender Reddy said that 86 per cent of small and marginal farmers would face losses due to the Centre’s farm bills. “They will only benefit corporate houses at the cost of farmers, who were out on the streets across the country protesting against the bills,” he said.

Stating that the corporate sector was trying to monopolise all sectors including agriculture in the country, the Council chairman also found fault with the new education policy adopted by the Centre. “The Centre is also trying to privatize railways, which would have an adverse impact on the people as well as on the country,” he added.

Reddy made it clear that he would welcome decisions of the Centre that would benefit people.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .