Centre’s response on IIM awaited, says KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister, KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the State government had requested BJP-led Central Government to set up Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Telangana and were awaiting a response.

Rao said the State government was working on a project to have compulsory pavements across city roads and referred to pavement works that had come up along the Hyderabad Metro Corridor.

The Minister said fee reimbursement in professional colleges for needy students was needed but the whole process must be streamlined. On the Hi-Tec City and Inorbit Mall flyover, he said the project would start by the middle of 2018.

Rao said exorbitant school fee was an issue and Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari was looking into the issue.