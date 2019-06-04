Centuary Mattresses sets up captive solar plant in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based mattresses maker Centuary Mattresses has commissioned a 240-KW solar system installation at its Kazipally plant. City-based Freyr Energy implemented the project.

While Centuary’s business operations grew and production of mattresses accelerated, the company wanted to make sure that it functions as a responsible business. Thus, they started to scout for solutions that would not only help their plant run effectively but also make them eco-friendly. After assessing a few options, they considered solar for energy generation.

After carefully analysing the energy requirement, costs, savings involved and while keeping the safety risk at minimum, Freyr Energy had commissioned a pilot project of 25KW at Centuary’s Kazipally plant. Subsequent to the successful trial run, an additional 215kW solar power plant was installed in March 2019. With this installation, Centuary is expected to eliminate approximately 329 tonnes of greenhouse emissions which would be an equivalent of planting 3,750 trees annually. During the first year, the solar plant at Centuary would generate around 3.80 lakh kWh of clean power.

On moving towards green energy, Uttam Malani, ED, Centuary Mattresses said, “Renewable content is integral to our business model-be its products we make or the way we operate. Centuary has for decades, championed use of natural materials such as coir for sleep solutions and has consciously taken this step into renewable energy to further its sustainability quotient. I am positive about the wise choice we have made by partnering with Freyr Energy and look forward to installing solar panels at our other plants too.

Commenting on the successful accomplishment, Saurabh Marda, MD, Freyr Energy said, “We look forward to a long-term relationship where we continue to provide solar as a way to continually balance their energy needs in a sustainable way”.

