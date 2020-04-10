Centuary Mattresses to donate mattresses to Telangana’s medical staff

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Centuary Mattresses said it will donate 221 pocketed spring mattresses worth Rs 15 lakh to the medical fraternity through Telangana government.

In a meeting with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Centuary Mattresses Chairman Purshottam Malani committed to supply these mattresses, a release said.

“During this crisis time, doctors, healthcare professionals and paramedical staff are relentlessly serving the nation. With this small support, we intend to provide them some relief from their persistence schedules and enable them to take a comfortable sleep,” Malani said.

