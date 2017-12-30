CEO of Ushalaxmi cancer foundation receives Social Services Award

By | Published: 1:55 pm 2:04 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad-based Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, Dr. P. Raghu Ram was conferred with the Social Service Award-2017, the annual award of Association of Surgeons of India. Every year, the award is given to senior surgeons in the country in recognition for their community service, which makes a meaningful impact, according to a press release.

The award was given to the senior breast cancer specialist by Ashok Jain, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan at the inaugural ceremony of the 77th Annual Conference of The Association of Surgeons of India (ASICON 2017) held at B.M. Birla Science & Technology Centre in Jaipur.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Shiva Misra, president, the Association of Surgeons of India said, “Dr. Raghu Ram’s academic track record, passion for his motherland and social service are his strong characteristics.” The press release said that Dr. Raghu Ram happens to be the youngest surgeon in the 79 year old history of Association of Surgeons of India, and the first one from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to receive the award.