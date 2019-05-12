Certificate course in Astronomy

Hyderabad: The Department of Astronomy, Osmania University is organising a 10-day certificate course in Astronomy and Astrophysics, from July 8 to 19. The course is aimed to popularise Astronomy in young minds which will help them develop strong foundations in the subject and motivate them to choose it as a career option.

Interested students can enroll by sending their details in the enclosed registration form through mail to coordinator, astronomyatou@gmail.com on or before June 8.For more details, visit OU website http://www.osmania.ac.in

