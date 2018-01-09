Certificate verification for SET

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: Osmania University will hold certificate verification of candidates who qualified TS-State Eligibility Test (SET) 2017 from January 16 to 21 at TS SET Office, PGRRCDE, OU.

The detailed subject-wise schedule of the verification has been made available on the websites: www.telanganaset.org and www.osmania.ac.in.

The OU in a press release on Monday said it was awaiting a communication from University Grants Commission (UGC) with respect to changes in the structure of the NET/SET. After receiving the communication from UGC, the notification for TS SET 2018 would be issued, it added.