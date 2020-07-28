CES 2021 goes all-digital amid Covid-19 pandemic

By | Published: 10:17 pm

San Francisco: The annual consumer electronics show (CES) 2021, a grand affair in Las Vegas every January, will be an all-digital experience owing to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the new format will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world.

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of Covid-19, it’s just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.

“By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences”.

The CES 2020 drew in 171,268 attendees from all over the world.

The CES 2021 from January 6-9 will be a new immersive experience, where attendees will have a front row seat to discover and see the latest technology.

This personalised experience will bring a global event to the comfort and safety of your home or office, said the organizers.

For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation.

The CTA said its goal for CES 2021 is to provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships, while prioritising health and safety.

The CTA said it plans to return to an in-person event in 2022.