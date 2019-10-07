Cessna struck by thunderbolt, officials suspect

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Cessna aircraft, which crashed in the agricultural fields in Sultanpur village, Vikarabad district on Sunday, is suspected to have been struck by a thunderbolt. Officials probing the incident are investigating this angle as it was raining heavily when the aircraft crashed in the cotton fields. A pilot and a trainee were killed in the mishap.

Senior officials have found out that the aircraft was flying at an altitude of 6,000 feet when it came down. Vishal, the pilot and Amanpreet Kaur , a trainee pilot, from Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy from Begumpet were killed on the spot.

“It appears like the aircraft would have been struck by a thunder bolt. As of now, we do not suspect any technical glitch. It was affected by bad weather,” official from the aviation sector said.

Apart from this, a farmer and an eye-witness have informed the investigating officials about heavy lightening activity in the area just before the mishap.

Officials said that due to the sudden change in the weather, the aircraft lost contact with the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). Had it been an emergency landing, there would have been lesser possibility of life loss, officials said.

Investigators enquiring into the incident revealed that that the aircraft was recently refurbished and was under good maintenance.

The aircraft which took off around 11 am was scheduled to reach Gulbarga at around 1.20 pm and return after finishing the sortie around 3 pm.

Officials said within ten minutes, between 12.10 and 12.20 pm, when the weather was bad with thundershowers and winds, the aircraft had fell in a cotton field at Sultanpur village and then dragged for some distance before bursting into fire.

Bantwaram police have booked a case and are investigating even as the Bureau of Civil Aviation has taken up investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. A committee has also been set up investigate into the accident.

