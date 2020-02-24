CFA opens application for women in investment initiative

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, opens applications for its Young Women in Investment initiative.

The 2020 programme is for 100 selected women from any educational discipline with minimum graduation as eligibility to apply. Applications will close when all 100 places on the programme are filled or on 8 March 2020, whichever is earlier. Eligible women can apply for the program at www.empoweringyoungwomen.cfa.

“With the Young Women in Investment initiative, we are hoping to bridge the gap between the finance industry’s need for diversity and women’s desire to pursue a career in the industry,” said Amit Chakarabarty, director, Institutional Relations, South & South East Asia, CFA Institute at a seminar organised on Career Opportunities in Financial Services for Women at St Mary’s College in Yusufguda in Hyderabad.

The intensive four-week boot camps, which will take place simultaneously at centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru, include free room and board. Each boot camp will cover business skills and the basics of the investment industry, such as ethics, micro and macroeconomics, regulations, risk management, financial statements, securities, alternative investments, quantitative concepts, machine learning, financial modeling, with classroom sessions led by senior industry professionals.

All participants who complete the boot camp will be offered a stipend-paying internship for three-to-six months at a leading financial institution in India, subject to certain conditions.

