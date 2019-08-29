Five held for raping speech and hearing impaired woman in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 2:54 pm 3:00 pm

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested five persons for allegedly raping a 22-year-old deaf and mute woman with the help of sign language interpreter, the police said on Thursday.

The survivor was purportedly raped on the night of August 25 while she was coming home from a local market in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, said Pratibha Tiwari, Additional Superintendent of Police.

“The accused forcibly made her sit on the motorcycle, following which she was taken to a secluded place and was raped. After committing the gruesome crime, the perpetrators fled, leaving her at the spot,” she added.

After reaching home, she narrated her ordeal to her aunt, who took her to the police. As the police could not understand her sign language, they called a teacher from a school for the differently-abled to communicate.

“With the help of the translator, a complaint was filed and five accused were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on August 27,” Tiwari added.

The accused have been identified as Dole Kujur, Sanjiv Kumar Uraon, Suraj Lahre, Krishna Kujur and Gauri Shankar Uraon. They were taken to the court the next day, which sent them judicial custody.