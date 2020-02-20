CGS to add 300 people in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:45 pm

Hyderabad: US-based global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services company, Computer Generated Solutions (CGS), has expanded its operations in the city. It has opened its new 80,000 square feet facility in Hyderabad on Thursday and plans to add 300 people to its existing headcount of 500 employees in the city in the next 18 months.

The new office provides testimony to the growing talent pool availability in Hyderabad and it will act as a captive centre for CGS’s global development team. The company provides software solutions for mainly fashion and e-learning industry apart from providing BPO services to its clients. It has 21 offices worldwide with about 8,000 employees and has been in operations in Hyderabad for the last 17 years.

“We started our operations in Hyderabad with a small team and over the years, we consolidated our team size to 500 as the existing space was not suitable for expansion. However, with our growing focus on India as a research centre, we are looking at expanding our team here and are looking at adding 300 more people in the next 18 months. In addition, we are also looking at having a headcount of 2,000 people in Hyderabad in the next 5 years,” said Phil Friedman, president and CEO, CGS.

The Hyderabad centre was inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and US Consulate Hyderabad Consular General Joel Reifman. “The software and product development centre at Hyderabad is a vital component of CGS’s global aspirations and has a growing influence in the cyber security and augmented reality component of the business,” said Ranjan.

CGS is also looking at setting up a cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in its office in Hyderabad and is looking to hire experts for the same. It is also looking at working on AR specific products for its fashion and e-learning solutions. Globally, the company works with 2,000 clients out of which fashion sector specific clients constitute about 1,300-1,400 client base. It is planning to have 10,000 employees globally at the end of this year and wants to focus on markets other than US for the growth.

