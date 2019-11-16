Chaaipani’s damdaar kahaani

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Many of us wish to share our stories and opinions with people around us but societal and communication barricades hold us from even uttering a word. But, what if you could just type your story and inspire many through a website? Chaaipani is one such website, spearheaded by Shruti Chaturvedi, which brings many unheard and impactful stories to light and gives life to the journalist in everyone of us.

“I was irritated with the way journalism was getting negative so we started it as a blog where we could do constructive journalism with people talking about not just problems but also the solutions,” says Shruti who withdrew the idea of pursuing MBA just a day before joining and continued to stick to the website which was initially just a one-year blogging project.

“We wanted to create a community of people who want to fix things and make the world better rather than just crib about it on social media,” she adds.

Starting in 2015, Chaaipani saw around 40,000 readers within the span of six months. Today, there are 32 million readers.

“Initially, a photographer friend and I started blogging together. Blogging didn’t need capital investment but transforming it into a company needed funds. We turned to crowd-funding then. There were donors who gave from Rs 50 to Rs 50,000. We received around Rs 5 lakhs within 18 days,” shares Shruti.

Today, Chaaipani has around 40 staff members and has offices in Mumbai and Goa for smooth running of the website. The stories written by people are moderated by the staff before posting on the website. They are also filtered into beats like Impact, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Art and Culture and Events. The website also has around 120 freelancers across India, who are experts in their own fields and share their views on their respective beats. The Chaaipani team also posts videos on various interesting news items on the website.

“These days, millennials are running away from news as they don’t know which story to trust. So, we started writing articles in a way that millennials can understand. The whole idea is to inform people about things they should know about the country,” shares Shruti.

Going beyond constructive journalism, Shruti and her team are now going to various cities with an event called ‘Shaam ki Chaai’ to build human connect among people.

“People nowadays are feeling lonely in spite of the digital connect. So, our motive is to call people over a cup of chai and facilitate conversations. A group of people are paired up with random strangers at the event. Everybody has to talk for 20-25 minutes without using a mobile phone. The whole idea is to build a community of friends,” shares Shruti.

The event Shaam Ki Chaai by Chaaipani is coming to Hyderabad on November 17 at Fisherman’s Wharf, Financial district from 5 p.m.

