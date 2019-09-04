Chada seeks release of Rythu Bandhu money

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Wednesday wanted the State government to release the Rythu Bandhu assistance to farmers without any further delay.

Addressing a news conference here, he said many farmers whose landholding was less than five acres were waiting for the release of input assistance under the scheme. The delay in remitting the money into the accounts of farmers had forced them to turn to moneylenders, he said, adding that reports about likely deletion of big and well-to-do farmers from the list of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries had left them in confusion.

Stating that the loan waiver promised by the TRS was yet to be implemented, the CPI leader wanted the government to spell out its stand on the fate of the TSRTC.

He said the CPI will organise an all-party meeting on the new Revenue Act at Makdhoom Bhavan at 11 am on Thursday.

