Chaddi gang creates a stir in Nizmabad

Published: 8:33 pm

Nizamabad: Once again ‘chaddi gang’ created a stir on Sunday night by robbing a family at Nyalkal road in Nizambad of 12 tolas of gold and 50 tolas of silver.

Six members of ‘chaddi gang’ robbed Pallepu Pedda Thimmaiah’s house, near Lalithamba temple of Nyalkal road. Six members gang attacked Thimmaiah’s house around midnight, they entered the house after breaking the doors, and fled with the silver and gold ornaments, after beating the family members.

Fifth town police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

