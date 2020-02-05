Chahatt Khanna takes up keto diet for an upcoming project

By | Published: 3:42 pm

Chahatt Khanna has taken up a keto diet for an upcoming project and she is looking like a dream we must say. Chahatt has been taking multiple art forms like she had taken up martial arts and now she has taken to keto to get into a shape like no one else. The world has taken notice of her talent in Prasthanam and she is now just getting started.

“Yes I have started Keto diet for an upcoming project and I must say that I have never felt better. I have never felt more energetic and focused. However it’s important to do it in the right way because it can all go wrong very easily.

It’s important to have a dietitian to guide you once you take it. I have been under great guidance and I have been preparing for something very important. So let’s see how it fares. One day at a time and i wish to see some miraculous changes very soon,” says Chahatt.Chahatt khanna has time and again turned up to major challenges and she has absolutely nailed it.