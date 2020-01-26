Chai bole toh Irani…

By | Published: 12:06 am 7:32 pm

Time was when Irani Chai defined the café culture in the city of Nizams. Be it an early-morning newspaper session, an official gathering or a casual get-together, a sip of Irani chai and a bite of Osmania biscuit used to add the final touch and perk up Hyderabadis’ mood.

In short, ‘a lot used to happen over an Irani Chai’. Take a trip down the memory lane to understand how the Irani cafés were holding sway at one time. “Ek Pauna, do biskoot”, “do cha mein ek kadak” and “one by two chai” were the most heard lines.

Which Hyderabadi would forget terms like ‘Pauna’ (which means quarter extra milk), ‘Pani kam’ (less water, hence stronger), ‘Malai Markey’ (with a dash of cream on the top), ‘Sulemani’ (a sweet-sour tea made from black tea), Cutting chai (half the quantity served at half price) and ‘Khade chamach ki chai’ (it has so much sugar that the spoon can stand straight in the middle of the cup), are some of the variants of Hyderabadi Irani chai.

From a college-going student to an elderly person, a daily wager to a government or a private employee, Irani cafés would be flocked with people sipping chai, roaring with laughter, chit-chatting, sharing gossip, pouring over a newspaper or merely sitting and enjoying a pleasant time. Irani cafés were the places where one could feel free to sit for hours and share or discuss things in a bindaas manner.

But in this modern day and age, with more people adapting to contemporary culture and lifestyle, the demand for fancy cafés is getting larger. The stretches once filled with Irani cafés are now dotted with multiple tea stalls – both old and new – offering different varieties of tea.

The marble table tops, rustic furniture, warm workers greeting everyone with a whole-hearted smile and always all set to serve remain a thing of the past with old Hyderabadis craving for that old-world charm.

With the rise in the use of social media playing a major part in this, and smartphone applications making socialising easier, millennials no longer find it worth the effort to meet at a café and have a conversation with a friend over a cup of chai. No wonder, the age-old cafés serving Irani Chai and Osmania biscuits are eventually dying down. In recent times, a slew of Irani cafés, which once flourished and became addas for many, have shut their doors owing to financial loss and shrinking demand.

Few existing Irani cafés in the city have changed tack and started offering Biryani and other eatables for their survival – something not heard of in the past. The cafés had limited offering like a small cup of chai along with a variety of biscuits – Osmania, tie, and khara – a few Hyderabadi delicacies like lukmi, samosa, phirni, double-ka-meetha, bun-maska, and bun-malai, among others. What’s more aggrieving is that the concept of the saucer – which used to be a lovely way to cool or share one’s chai – has completely vanished.

A few good ol’ Irani cafes

Nevertheless, there are a few long-standing Irani cafés are still standing tall despite stiff competition from fancy coffee shops and eateries.

Nimrah Café and Bakery at the crowded Old City, which opened its doors for chai lovers in 1993, right next to the iconic monument, Charminar, has turned a tourist destination. One’s trip to Charminar never gets complete without sipping an Irani chai at this most-happening café at the heart of Hyderabad.

The tables inside and outside Nimrah will be filled with chai cups and a plate full of Osmania biscuits from the time it rolls up its shutters at 4 am. Despite the fact that hundreds of eateries continue to exist in and around Charminar, the demand for Nimrah is intact which goes on to show that people still have a soft spot for this unique form of chai. Indeed, Nimrah has also become a photo shoot spot under the historical monument for tech-savvy people.

The very next to Nimrah is Farasha Café and Bakery, owned by an Iranian himself. Café Niloufer in Lakdikapul has been setting continuous benchmarks in the café segment in Telangana since its inception in 1978 to date.

Origin of Irani chai & Osmania biscuits

The origin of Irani Chai dates back to the 20th century (January 1, 1901, to December 31, 2000) when Persian immigrants reached Mumbai’s port to avoid religious persecution back home and for a better way of living. From Mumbai, they migrated to Pune and then to Hyderabad, which is also largely known as the ‘city of pearls’. Simultaneously, they brought Iranian café culture to the city.

According to historian Arvind Acharya, the Osmania biscuits have originated in the 1920s when the then Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, started to show his delight with them. Prior to then, the biscuit of Hyderabad was a salty biscuit, almost like the shortbread biscuits one sees in England. Reportedly, the shortbread was Indianised with salt, and when Mir Osman Ali Khan liked them a little sweet-and-salty, they were made for him, and given the name Osmania biscuit.

However, another version has it that the Osmania biscuits were invented in the Osmania Hospital.

Loss of original essence

Abood Aslam, the owner of Nimrah, says that the rise in tea stalls and fancy cafés is definitely not affecting Irani chai lovers. “Thousands visit us every day and I can surely say that the taste of Irani chai can be nowhere found and is second to none,” he adds.

Babu Rao, the owner of Niloufer Café, says there has been a drastic change in café culture in Hyderabad. The strong flavour of Irani chai is making people who are highly conscious about their health stay away from it.

Being an ardent Irani chai lover, Vedant Reddy makes sure that at least thrice a week he has a cup of Irani chai. “But a lot has changed over the years. Meet-ups are mostly seen in bars or drive-ins these days. Though people are flocking to the Irani chai serving cafés next to Charminar and savouring their cup of tea, you can also see how almost everyone is busy with their mobile phones scrolling feed and some curious to post their photographs with a cup of chai under Charminar on Instagram. The original essence is nowhere found.”

He also says as making of Irani chai is comparatively time-consuming, not many people are interested in setting up a Café. This is probably one of the reasons why there’s an abrupt decrease in Irani chai serving cafés.

Many also blame online food and door delivery applications for fade away of these cafés.

Pointing out branding for this drastic change in café culture, Kishore Vamshi Mandumulla, the founder of online retail outlet ‘TEKA’, says, “Nowadays, branding has become very important for any product to survive. Today’s youngsters want brands even in the food they eat and chai they have. The lack of branding from decades-old Irani cafés plays a part in this change. The social media apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have definitely played their role in decreasing the turnover of Irani cafés or outlets.”

“Relishing a cup of Irani chai with now and then while nibbling at Osmania biscuits and listening to the popular songs played on the jukebox outside the café is a rare feel which today’s kids will never understand nor will ever get to experience in fancy cafés,” says Mohammed Asif, a resident of Old City.

