Chai cups’ clatter to end today at Marredpally’s Ramser Café

Hyderabad: Another nostalgic landmark of Secunderabad seems to be fading into oblivion. Ramser Café, popular for its Irani chai and Chicken 65, is closing on Monday, hiding forever behind its shutters a handful of memories spanning 57 years.

Since its inception in 1962, the café was popular among the public, especially those in and around Marredpally, not just for its Irani chai or Osmania biscuits, but also for a variety of snacks. The chicken dishes were the favourites.

A steadily dipping patronage was being cited as the reason for the shutdown, which is sure to sadden many across generations. In spite of facing problems, the management kept the restaurant afloat, but now it appears to have decided that it was not worth the trouble anymore.

Noted TV serial actor Ali Reza, whose family owns the café, posted the news on Facebook, calling it the ‘end of a beautiful era’ and the ‘end of a beautiful journey’, with the following invite as well: “As 30th of June (Sunday) being the last day of CAFE RAMSER we would like each and every one to join us for the last cup of CHAI Between at 9 am and 12 pm. Let’s all meet and say Good Bye. (1962- 2019),” (sic).

Café owner Abbas Ali Kheradmand said it became difficult for them to continue the eatery as there was no support from customers. The café once used to be a popular hangout, but the situation changed as several eateries and tea stalls sprouted across Marredpally, he said.

The café, in its heydays, used to bustle with customers, with office-goers on their way home in Sainikpuri, ECIL, Safilguda and Malkajgiri stopping by for a quick bite. Gangs of friends, cutting across age groups, would be seen occupying the tables, sharing tea and samosas prepared right in front of them, on one side of the café from where the road led into West Marredpally.

Students from Government Polytechnic College, opposite the café too used to relish the chicken curry with two parottas for just Rs 35. Abbas Ali said the café became more popular after it started to serve haleem during Ramzan.

“We know many of them would be sad after knowing about the closure of the eatery. But, we have no option. We thank everyone who was part of our journey,” Abbas Ali said.