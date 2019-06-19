Chail is considered the highest cricket ground in the world

By | Sai Abhinaya Srinivas | Published: 9:43 pm

With cricket fervour running high and wild in the country owing to the ongoing cricket world cup, here is an interesting fact about the game which not many are aware of. The ‘highest cricket ground’ in the world is chali cricket ground which is located in Chail in Himachal Pradesh, India. With an altitude of 8,018 ft above sea level, the area is surrounded by a dense forest. It is nearly 30 miles from Shimla. This ground was originally built by Raja Bhupinder Singh, the Maharaja of Patiala, in the year of 1893. Currently, the cricket ground is used as a playground by Chail Military School.