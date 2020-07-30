Chain snatcher arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: A chain snatcher involved in three cases in the city was caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East) on Thursday. The police recovered two gold chains weighing 5.5 tolas, a motorcycle and a cell phone from him.

The arrested person was identified as Shanker Rao Biradar (36), a resident of Katedan and native of Latur of Maharashtra. On July 19, Shanker stole a two-wheeler from the Langer Houz police station limits. On July 26, he snatched gold chains from two women at Kachiguda and SR Nagar.

“The case was detected with the help of surveillance camera footage and by enhancing the images with photo enhancement software,” City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

Rao was handed over to the Kachiguda police for further action.

