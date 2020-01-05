Chain snatcher detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday issued preventive detention orders against Mohd Rizwan alias Veeru, a chain snatcher targeting passengers in TSRTC buses. He has committed 15 offences until now and was creating a sense of fear and panic in citizens, especially women. Rizwan was arrested by the Banjara Hills police in December. He is currently lodged in the Central Prison at Chanchalguda, where the order was executed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .