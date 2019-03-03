Chain snatcher arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team Shamshabad along with Shankarpally police caught a suspect who was allegedly involved in several chain snatching cases and recovered 100 grams of gold ornaments and a motorcycle used in the offences.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, DCP Shamshabad, N Prakash Reddy, said Kavali Srinivas (36), a resident of Jeedimetla was involved in in seven cases of chain snatching in Cyberabad, Siddipet and Sangareddy districts.

“In the month of January, while consuming toddy at a compound in Chevella he came across a news item about a chain snatched from a woman who was walking alone on road. After reading this, he decided to commit chain snatching to earn money easily,” the official said.

The man worked with TSPDCL as a contract worker and collected the bill amount from public and spend on himself. “As he was being forced for return of the money, he found chain snatching an easy way to earn money and committed six offences,” Mr. Reddy said.

The suspect was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.