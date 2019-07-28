Chain snatchers arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons who had snatched away a gold chain from an elderly woman at DD Colony in Amberpet on Saturday were caught within 24 hours by the city police. The gold chain weighing four tolas was also recovered from them.

The suspects were identified as Harsha Joshi, 19, Potlakari Manoj Kumar, 18, and Thakur Ashwin Singh, 22. The trio was arrested near Kachiguda railway station.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that on Saturday morning Harsha and Manoj snatched away a gold chain from one B Anasuya, 55, of DD Colony in Amberpet while she was walking near the Sai Baba Temple Road stretch.

“Manoj needed Rs. 3,000 for some work and he sought the amount from Ashwin. Instead of giving the money, Ashwin introduced Manoj to Harsha saying the latter was a perfect bike rider and would help him in snatching a gold chain selling which they can get huge money. Ashwin provided his bike without a number plate to the Manoj and Hasha and they committed the offence on Saturday,” he explained.

After snatching the chain from the woman, the duo went towards Kachiguda railway station. Afterwards, they removed the helmet and Manoj changed his shirt to avoid getting identified.

Following the incident the police immediately formed special teams from various police stations and started efforts to identify and nab the offenders. ‘With the help of images and videos captured by the closed circuit cameras the police picked up the suspects. On questioning they admitted to the offence,” said Anjani Kumar.

The Commissioner appealed to the youth not to get involved in such activities and asked parents to monitor the activities of the children.