Chain snatchers attack woman shopkeeper in Vanasthalipuram

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Chain snatchers robbed a woman shopkeeper of her mangalsutra at FCI Colony in Vanasthalipuram on Friday afternoon.

According to the Vanasthalipuram police, Bhargavi was busy in the shop when two unidentified men on a bike stopped and posed as customers. They diverted her attention and snatched her gold chain weighing about four tolas.

The Vanasthalipuram police booked a case. They suspect local persons committed the offence. The police are examining CCTV footage to trace the accused.

