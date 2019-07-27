Chain snatchers rob woman of gold chain in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:45 pm

Hyderabad: Chain snatchers targeted a woman at DD Colony in Amberpet and decamped with her gold chain here on Saturday.

Two unidentified bike-borne youngsters intercepted the woman on a motorbike around 10 am while she was walking on the road.

The East Zone police have formed teams to nab the offenders. The surveillance camera footages are being examined to identify them.

