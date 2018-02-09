Chain snatcher’s run ends, booty worth Rs 12 lakh seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force on Thursday nabbed a notorious chain snatcher involved in a dozen cases in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits and recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash, 311 grams of gold and two bikes, all worth Rs 12 lakh.

The arrested person was identified as Mir Ayyan Ali Khan (39) an auto-rickshaw driver from Talabkatta. His associates, who were absconding, were identified as Harender Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Syed Ahmed Ali from Talabkatta.

Abdullah, a native of Maharashtra migrated to Hyderabad seven years ago and was working in a shop selling marble stone carvings. , In 2011, he was caught in a theft case by the Saidabad police and sent to Chanchalguda jail. During his stay in jail, he met Ahmed Ali, a bike lifter from Bowenpally. Later in 2014, he met Harender Singh.

“The three committed 11 offences till now under the three police commissionerates,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner V V Srinivasa Rao said.

Abdullah was involved in cases at Santoshnagar, Karkhana, Musheerabad, Medipally, Chandanagar, Jagadgirigutta, Meerpet and Jeedimetla among others. The Santoshnagar police had also invoked the PD Act against Abdullah and Ahmed. He was released from jail last February after the detention period and started driving an autorickshaw for a while before getting back to snatchings.

“He bought a bike with the booty, fixed a fake registration number to the bike and started committing offences. He was aware that police were using CCTVs to nab criminals, and took precautions to avoid being captured by the cameras, by wearing a helmet,” Rao said. Abdullah, along with the seized booty, was handed over to the Malakpet police for further probe. Efforts were on to nab the other suspects.