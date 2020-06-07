Chain snatchers take advantage using tampered number plates

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:27 am

Hyderabad: With more relaxations allowed in lockdown, several vehicles have been increasingly coming out on the city roads. Taking advantage of the situation, thieves too are venturing out to strike on their prey using bikes without number plates or irregular plates to evade being identified or caught.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the police have observed a trend catching up among thieves that is snatching away gold chains, mobile phones or valuables using vehicles with no number plates or tampered plates. This makes the job of identifying the suspects tough for law enforcement agencies.

“There have been incidents of cell phone snatchings in which criminals used bikes without number plate. The police have launched special drive against improper number plates of all automobiles,” he said.

Hyderabad Traffic Police have booked over 9,000 cases against violators for driving vehicles without number plates and over 54,000 cases for irregular or improper plates between January and May. Officials said they will continue to strictly carry out enforcement against irregular number plates and also against fancy number plates.

