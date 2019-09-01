Chairman of the Rotary foundation tours Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Rotary Foundation, Gary C K Huang, who was in the city on a two-day visit, described India as the most important Rotary Nation and the second largest in terms of membership as well as in contributions to the foundation.

Speaking to presspersons here, he said India last year contributed Rs 150 crore to the Rotary Foundation and the target this year was to raise Rs 210 crore.

“India comes after USA in terms of contribution to the Rotary Foundation,” he said.

Gary C K Huang participated in ‘The Friends of the Foundation Gala Dinner’ organsied by Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan and attended by city’s 30 top industrialists. Sivannarayana Rao, Governor, Rotary District 3150, Sailesh Gumidelli, President, Viswanath Pillutla, Secretary, Uday Pilani, past President of Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan and others also participated.

The Rotary Foundation is a non-profit global entity and supports the efforts of Rotary International to achieve world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational, and cultural exchange programs.

