Chaitanya bags a double

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:18 pm

Hyderabad: Chaitanya Chukkapalli bagged a golden double winning singles and doubles titles at the Goldslam Sports Corporate Badminton tournament in the 18+ category at the NVK Sports Arena in Kondapur on Saturday.

In men’s singles, he defeated N Bharath in a closely-fought contest 16-14, 15-13. He later paired with Vikram to down Ravi Gaureddy and Akash Gautam pair 16-14, 8-15, 15-7.

Results: Men’s Singles: Chaitanya Chukkapalli bt N Bharath 16-14, 15-13; Men’s Doubles: Chaitanya Chukkapalli/Vikram bt Ravi Gaureddy/ Akash Gautam 16-14, 8-15, 15-7.

