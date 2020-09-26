Chaitanya University announces degree results

237 students of the varsity have already got placements

Warangal Urban: Chaitanya (Deemed to be University) Chancellor Dr Ch V Purushottam Reddy has released the degree final year examination results on the campus here on Saturday.

“Owing to coronavirus pandemic, the practical and theory tests were completed online at home following SOP through the unique ‘At-Home-Exams TM’ devised by the University. Utmost care was taken to ensure that the students do not resort to any malpractices. As all students came forward to take the exams willingly, we conducted them online. Students who could not complete the exams due to technical reasons were given one more chance to repeat the examination,” he added.

It is learnt that only two universities have so far completed the exams. Chaitanya is proud to complete the entire process successfully and it is the first University in the country to conduct all UG exams and announce them in a recorded time to save the academic career of the students. Already 237 students of the University have got placements. Now that their results are available in time, some more students will have chances of getting jobs.

Controller of Examinations, Prof M Jagadeeshwar said that out of 743 students appeared for the exams, 614 students passed. “Of them, 249 got Distinction, 187 First Class, 156 Second Class and 22 got through in Pass division, making a pass percentage of 82.63 which is slightly higher than the results of last year,” he added.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof G Damodar, congratulated the students and the faculty. The teaching and the non-teaching faculty team felt elated at the timely announcement of the results. While Dr Venkataiah, Additional Controller of Examinations, Kakatiya University (KU) was the guest of honour, Prof M. Ravinder, Registrar, and other staff attended the programme.

