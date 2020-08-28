Chaitanya varsity, TCS ink MoU to make students industry-ready

Chaitanya Deemed to be University to introduce new programme to bridge gap between academia and IT sector

Warangal Urban: Chaitanya Deemed to be University entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, to have an Academic Interface Programme (AIP), here on Friday.

As part of this, the Chaitanya Deemed to be University will introduce B.Sc (Computer Science on Cognitive System), B.Com/BBA degree programmes with Business Process Management Services.

“This AIP bridges the gap between academia and IT industry requirements in the areas of IT-infrastructure, IT applications, maintenance & support. It is an integrated three-year B.Sc degree programme for Computer Science stream on Cognitive Systems in partnership with the TCS,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof G Damodar and added that the main objective of this AIP is to create a talent pool of industry-ready students and teaching eco-system valued by IT field.

“The B.Com (BPM- Industry Integrated) course is one that has been designed taking into account the mercurial business world. This special programme, designed in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), facilitates students to conveniently pursue careers in the IT industry, as well as in sectors like Banking, Insurance, Financial Services, Retail, etc., The course enables students to have a strong fundamental base in Economics, Taxation, Statistics, Auditing, Cost Accounting, Finance and other subjects,” Prof Damodar said adding that the students would be in Tally, Excel and Advanced Excel mandatorily, to be equipped with industry requirements.

Chancellor of CDU Dr Ch V Purushotham Reddy said that the students of these B.Sc. (Computer Science), BCA, BBA, (Business Process Management) courses would get the jobs easily in other companies also as they will have good computer knowledge. “The syllabus prescribed by TCS will be covered. TCS Training Division will conduct a training programme for the staff for five or six weeks to develop the required skills,” he added.

Prof M Ravinder, Registrar of CDU, said that the passed candidates in these courses can earn double salary compared to other general degree holders. “Only six universities have an MoU with TCS till now and Chaitanya is one of them,” said Dinakar Kumar, Placement Officer.

