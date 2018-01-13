Chakrapani re-elected as Standing Committee chairman

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Chairman Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani has been unanimously re-elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee of National Conference of State Public Service Commissions.

He was re-elected during 20th National Conference of Chairpersons of State PSCs at Goa on Friday for the period of two years. This is for the first time that a chairman has been re-elected again.

The conference which was inaugurated by Goa Governor Mridula Sinha discussed several issues concerning State PSCs including digital evaluation systems (on screen marking system), warrant of precedence and age of retirement. The members also discussed legal cases faced by PSCs, model scheme and syllabus which can be adopted by all the State PSCs, etc. During the meeting, it was decided to organise workshops for better interaction among officers of State PSCs.

Prof. Chakrapani presented the work done by the Standing Committee during the last one year. He thanked the National Conference for reposing faith in him and re-electing as the chairman of the Standing Committee.

The conference was attended by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Union Public Service Commission, Chairman, Prof. David R Syiemlieh, Goa PSC Chairman Jose Manuel Noronha.