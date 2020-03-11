Chalk out master plan for Warangal city: Errabelli

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday called for a detailed master-plan by Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) for the development of Warangal city. The Minister was speaking at a review meeting here where it was also decided to speed up the works assured by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and also the development works of Mamnoor Airport at Warangal.

The Minister wished the master plan must resemble a master piece so that it finds appreciation from State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao. Giving instructions to officers on every single issue of the development plan, said that plan made after visiting cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Bhopal, Tiruvanantapuram and Guwahati needs fine tuning.

He suggested development of inner and outer ring road connectivity in the city and also repair and reclamation of water bodies that were encroached upon. Similarly the Minister wanted corridor wise setting up of industries and sought suggestion from the officers on the feasibility of attracting many more industries to set shop in the KUDA area. While directing them to create more urban lung spaces, he wanted to know the status of drainage and rain water management systems in the city.

Dayakar Rao suggested boost to temple tourism by protecting and developing ancient temples falling under the city and said that development of such religious places must also follow all environmental norms. Giving directions to develop the airport, he observed that the airport which was built by the Nizam during 1930 was made defunct during the rule of combined Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister also reviewed the state of implementation of the promises and assurances given by Chief Minister during his visit to Warangal in 2016. He informed that over 1,342 works worth Rs 817.20 crore have been sanctioned. After reviewing constituency wise progress of the works he wanted the officers to speed up but at the same time maintain quality. It was also decided that the details of the meeting will be appraised to KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash, Warangal MP P Dayakar, and legislators including Kadiam Srihari, T Rajaiah, A Ramesh, N Narender, Challa Dharma Reddy, and others participated in the meeting.

