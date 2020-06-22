Chalk-out micro plans to tackle locusts: Sangareddy Collector

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao on Monday called upon the district machinery to prepare a micro-level plan in the border villages of Sangareddy district to combat possible locust invasion.

Since the locust swarms were located about 150 to 250 kms away from Telangana border, Rao said there was a possibility of the swarms entering Telangana between June 25 and July 5. The district administration listed out all the 33 villages located along the Karnataka border.

During a review meeting with various wings of officials, the Collector instructed them to put everything in place to keep the locusts away from the State border. He also enquired about the crops cultivated in the area.

Additional Collectors Rajharshi Sha, Veera Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .